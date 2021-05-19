Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $36.90 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00009043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $36.90 million and approximately $399,226.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,421.92 or 1.00254538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01244701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.00510239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00324200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00121091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,676,211 coins and its circulating supply is 10,646,711 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.