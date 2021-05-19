Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.07140722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $851.23 or 0.02128735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.00551193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00177815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.00621524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00504804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00437607 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

