ZCore Price Tops $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $437,219.37 and approximately $2,262.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,719,346 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

