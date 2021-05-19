Zeepin (ZPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130,097.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $638,275.10 and approximately $130,097.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00340422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00180421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00999956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

