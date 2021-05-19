Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,960.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $53,960.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00404092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00163987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00198091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,017,619 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

