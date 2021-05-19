Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Tops $3,953.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $267,018.58 and $3,953.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

