ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,238.73 and $87.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.01141371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.62 or 0.09520636 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

