ZKSwap Achieves Market Cap of $136.79 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $136.79 million and $36.99 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00947796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00031392 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

