Zloadr (ZDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,003.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 498.5% higher against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $1.05 million and $53,003.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

