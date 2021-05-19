Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $18,540,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

