Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Down 0.8%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

