ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $914,135.76

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $914,135.76 and approximately $56,189.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00301261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00175327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00843140 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029403 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.