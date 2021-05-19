ZUM TOKEN Price Up 21.1% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 179.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $256.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00679072 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,593,630,425 coins and its circulating supply is 14,327,119,957 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

