ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,579.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $139,579.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.