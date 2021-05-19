Zuora (ZUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance at -0.1–0.06 EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance at -0.04–0.03 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

