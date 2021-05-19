Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

