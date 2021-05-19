Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AerCap by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

AER stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

