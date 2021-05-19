Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,740 shares of company stock worth $17,486,508. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

