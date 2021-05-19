Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Shares of TECH opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

