Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,065 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

