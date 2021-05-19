Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,050,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock worth $125,887,212.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

