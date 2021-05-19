Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

ZG stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

