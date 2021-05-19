Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.