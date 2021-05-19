Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,768 shares of company stock worth $23,856,614. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

