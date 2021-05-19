Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,061.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.29 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,057.28.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $16,988,764 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.