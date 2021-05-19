Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,887 shares of company stock worth $1,743,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

