Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 130.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.