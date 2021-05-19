Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

DEA stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.