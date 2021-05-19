Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

