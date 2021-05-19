Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.47 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. Elastic has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

