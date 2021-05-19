Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

