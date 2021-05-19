Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $210,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

