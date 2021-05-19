Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 572,346 shares of company stock worth $20,090,696. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

