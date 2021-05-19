Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

PWR opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

