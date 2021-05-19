Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 in the last 90 days.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:AA opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

