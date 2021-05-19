Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,487 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $100,828,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,675 shares of company stock worth $8,396,931 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

