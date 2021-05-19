Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 36,870 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

