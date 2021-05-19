Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 650 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 1,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $22,016,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Five Below stock opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.