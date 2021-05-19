Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 238,098 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 229,563 shares of company stock worth $17,870,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

