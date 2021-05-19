Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

