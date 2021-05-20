$0.11 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 4,406,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,965. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.