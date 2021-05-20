$0.18 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

