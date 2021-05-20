$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.