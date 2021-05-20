-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.
ENLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.