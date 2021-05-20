-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

ENLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $144,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.