$0.31 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 4,913,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

