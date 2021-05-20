$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.42. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,350.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

