$0.40 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.36. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,208 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Griffon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Griffon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 186,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

