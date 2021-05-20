$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. 455,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 202,985 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.