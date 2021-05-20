$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Meritor posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Meritor has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after buying an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

