-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,962. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.92.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

